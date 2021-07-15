July 15 weather forecast: Dry today

(Thursday, July 15, 2021) We are finally catch a break from the relentless rain and thunderstorms Thursday.

However, it’s just for a day.

Showers and storms start to creep their way back our way Friday and into the weekend.

High pressure will keep the Southern Tier rain-free Thursday. This is much needed since it’s been way too soggy lately. Even though it’s dry, this airmass is very warm with highs in the 80s.

There’s a system over the Great Lakes that will make its way towards the Northeast. There’s not much to it, but there will be some isolated to scattered showers and a few thunderstorms around Friday as the front gets closer.

Our chances for rain and heavier downpours with thunderstorms increase Saturday as the front stalls out near the region. With this system slow to clear the Northeast, the chance for afternoon showers and storms continue Sunday and into the start of next week.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and drier. High mid 80s. Wind: SW 5-15 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy and feeling a little muggy. Some patchy fog. Passing showers can’t be ruled out. Low upper 60s. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

Friday: Chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High upper 80s.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds with a slight chance of a shower. High mid 80s.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds with a chance of afternoon showers and storms. High mid 80s.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds with a chance of afternoon showers and storms. High low 80s.

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds with a chance of afternoon showers and storms. High low 80s.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds with a chance of afternoon showers and storms. High upper 70s.