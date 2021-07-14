July 14 weather forecast: Warm and muggy with chance of showers

(Wednesday, July 14, 2021) We have one more day of the threat of rain and storms before we catch a break.

A weak cold front should move through later in the day Wednesday.

That will bring another round of rain and potentially heavy downpours with thunderstorms.

The setup is not as prime for severe weather like it’s been the last few days, but the threat is not zero.

Once the rain passes Wednesday evening things will begin to dry out by Thursday.

The humidity will come down a little bit too by then.

Thursday is shaping up to be a mainly dry day.

It should be a good pool day since it’ll be pretty warm too.

The next system is forecast to move in Friday and through the start of the weekend.

Showers and thunderstorms will redevelop again to keep the weekend unsettled at times.

Wednesday: Very warm and very muggy. Threat of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The storms will be capable of producing very heavy rain that could cause flash flooding and gusty damaging winds. High mid 80s. Wind: SW-WNW 5-15 mph.

Wednesday Night: Rain tapers. Mainly clear with some patchy valley fog forming. Lows in the mid 60s. Wind: Light NW.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and drier. High mid 80s.

Friday: Chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High upper 80s.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds with a slight chance of a shower. High mid 80s.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds with a chance of afternoon showers and storms. High mid 80s.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds with a chance of afternoon showers and storms. High low 80s.

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds with a chance of afternoon showers and storms. High low 80s.