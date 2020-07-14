July 14 weather forecast; Milder with chance of rain

(Tuesday, July 14th, 2020) We have another disturbance coming through the area Tuesday to keep the threat of scattered showers around.

Then, high pressure builds back in for the middle of the week and temperatures start to warm back up.

After a showery Monday we’ll run the risk of a few more showers again Tuesday.

There’s another weak disturbance swinging by.

Overall the rain chances are pretty sparse and scattered.

There’s plenty of dry time to enjoy the day Tuesday.

The humidity is relatively comfortable and temperatures are seasonable for July.

High pressure builds in giving us sunshine Wednesday.

That sunshine will boost our temperatures back into the low to mid 80s.

Our next cold front is slated to cross the state later Thursday into Friday.

There’s a high chance of more storms developing by the end of the week.

The hot weather is planning another comeback this weekend.

Tuesday: Slight chance for a shower. Some sun. High in the mid 70s. Wind: NW 4-8 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High in the low 80s.

Thursday: Turning more humid. Afternoon showers and storms possible. High in the mid 80s.

Friday: Turning more humid. Afternoon showers and storms possible. High in the mid 80s.

Saturday: Showers and storms possible. High in the mid to upper 80s.

Sunday: Few showers and storms possible. High in the mid to upper 80s.

Monday: Few showers and storms possible. High in the upper 80s.