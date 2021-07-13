July 13 weather forecast: Warm and humid with possible storms

(Tuesday, July 13, 2021) Warm and very humid air will be over the Southern Tier Tuesday and Wednesday with more chances of showers and thunderstorms.

Just like the last few days any thunderstorm could have the potential for gusty damaging winds and flooding rain.

The main focus of the heaviest rain shifts north of Binghamton Tuesday, but there is still plenty of opportunity for tropical downpours and gusty winds with any thunderstorm that may form Tuesday afternoon and evening.

It’s quite warm and very muggy.

The ground is so saturated, so it won’t take much to cause more flash flooding.

Please, be on the lookout for flooding and have a way to stay weather aware in case any warnings are issued for your area.

A cold front should move through later in the day Wednesday.

That will bring another round of rain and potentially heavy downpours with thunderstorms.

But, once that passes then things should begin to dry out by Thursday.

The humidity will come down a little bit too by then. Thursday is shaping up to be a mainly dry day.

The next system is forecast to move in Friday and through the start of the weekend. We’ll likely see the rain return by then.

Tuesday: Very warm and very muggy. Threat of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The storms will be capable of producing very heavy rain that could cause flash flooding and gusty damaging winds. High mid 80s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Chance of thunderstorms with patchy fog. Low upper 60s. Wind: SE 4-8 mph.

Wednesday: Very warm and very muggy. Threat of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The storms will be capable of producing very heavy rain that could cause flash flooding and gusty damaging winds. High mid 80s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and drier. High mid 80s.

Friday: Chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High upper 80s.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds with a slight chance of a shower. High mid 80s.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds with a chance of afternoon showers and storms. High mid 80s.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds with a chance of afternoon showers and storms. High low 80s.