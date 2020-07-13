July 13 weather forecast; scattered showers likely

(Monday, July 13th, 2020) A couple disturbances will bring the chance for scattered showers Monday and Tuesday.

High pressure builds in for the middle of the week and temperatures start to warm back up.

A couple disturbances passing through Monday will keep the sky rather cloudy. It’ll also keep our temperatures lower.

Showers Monday will be scattered.

Chances for thunderstorms will be highest east of I-81.

Plenty of dry time on Tuesday, the humidity is relatively comfortable and temperatures are seasonable for July.

High pressure builds in giving us sunshine Wednesday.

That sunshine will boost our temperatures back into the low to mid 80s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the afternoon and evening. High in the upper 70s. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

Monday Night: Few showers and storms. Low near 55. Wind: NW 4-8 mph.

Tuesday: Slight chance for a shower. Some sun. High in the mid 70s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High in the low 80s.

Thursday: Turning more humid. Afternoon showers and storms possible. High in the mid 80s.

Friday: Turning more humid. Afternoon showers and storms possible. High in the mid 80s.

Saturday: Showers and storms possible. High in the mid to upper 80s.

Sunday: Few showers and storms possible. High in the mid to upper 80s.