July 10 weather forecast; high heat and humility continues

(Friday, July 10th, 2020) Some relief to the heat is on the way this weekend along with some much needed rainfall.

Expect heavy rain at times from the remnants from Tropical Storm Fay Friday night. Shower threat continues into the weekend.

We’re still expecting a pretty toasty and steamy day Friday.

Temperatures should top off near 90 again with very high humidity.

Later in the day we’ll run the threat for some showers and a few thunderstorms as Tropical Storm Fay comes up the east coast and interacts with this hot and humid airmass.

We could see some heavy downpours Friday evening into Saturday morning with 1-2” of new rainfall.

The rain should taper off towards daybreak Saturday morning.

The weekend is not looking as hot, but should still remain rather muggy.

A cold front from the Great Lakes will bring another chance of rain showers Saturday evening into Sunday.

This front will knock the temperatures out of the upper 80s and back into the 70s by the start of next week.

This relief doesn’t appear to last, however.

All signs are pointing to another hot on later next week into next weekend.

Friday: Hot, humid, chance of a shower or storm. High low 90s.

Friday Night: Rain showers and some thunderstorms. Downpours with thunderstorms are likely. Lows near 70. Wind: Near Calm.

Saturday: Showers and storms possible. High in the mid to upper 80s.

Sunday: Few showers and storms possible. High near 80.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds, slight chance for a shower or two. High in the upper 70s.

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds, slight chance for a shower or two. High in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Very hot and humid. Highs in the upper 80s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Very hot and humid. Highs in the upper 80s.