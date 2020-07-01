July 1 weather forecast: Similar to yesterday

(Wednesday, July 1st, 2020) Our weather isn’t changing much Wednesday.

There’s still the risk of a few scattered showers and seasonable temperatures. Things really heat up ahead of the holiday weekend.

The upper area of low pressure that’s been hanging out in New England is not budge a whole lot Wednesday.

It’s still close enough to keep the chance of scattered spotty showers and some thunderstorms with peaks of sun in between.

Temperatures will still remain in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.

High pressure will build in from the north and west, pushing this area of low pressure farther away from the Southern Tier by Thursday.

There may be an isolated shower, but the day is mainly dry with sun.

Temperatures rise well into the 80s the end of the week into the holiday weekend.

We’ll watch for a chance of some spotty showers around Saturday for Independence Day, but there will be plenty of rain-free time to enjoy the holiday.

Get ready for the dog days of summer next week! A large ridge in the jet stream is going to help keep the summer-time heat going.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Afternoon and evening scattered showers and storms. High near 80. Wind: NNE 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 60. Wind: Becoming calm.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, slight chance of an afternoon shower. High near 85.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High near 85. Saturday (July 4th): Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s.

Independence Day: Mix of sun and clouds, slight chance of showers and storms. Highs in the low 80s.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds, slight chance of a shower in the northern tier of PA. Highs in the low 80s.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds, slight chance for a shower or two. High in the upper 80s.

Tuesday: Warm and muggy. Highs in the upper 80s.