(Monday January 6th 2020) Colder weather continues through mid-week with several chances to see some snow before milder temperatures and rain return.

A clipper system is moving out of the Southern Tier Monday morning after leaving a light amount of snow. It’s still breezy and cold.

Tuesday starts quiet but we’re watching two weak systems. The one coming up from the Tennessee Valley looks like its trending farther south, making an exit off the coast and for the most part, sparing the Southern Tier. The other one moves over the Great Lakes and at least brings some snow showers by Wednesday.

High pressure builds in Thursday and keeps things quiet.

A warm up and more rain is expected for the end of the week and the start of the weekend.