January 9, 2020 weather forecast: Colder with more sun

(Thursday January 9th 2020) The weather quiets down on Thursday.

Not only will we see more sunshine but are winds will be much lighter.

High pressure builds in Thursday and keeps things quiet.

Look for less wind than we experienced Wednesday. Temperatures end up close to typical January levels



A warm up and more rain is expected for the end of the week and the start of the weekend.

Temperatures in the 40s Friday turn to 50s over the weekend.

Thursday: Sun and clouds, seasonably chilly. Highs in the upper 20s.

Thursday Night: Increasing clouds, not as cold. Low in the mid 20s in the evening but temperatures rise overnight.



Friday: Turning warmer with rain. It could start as sleet east of Binghamton. High in the low to mid 40s.

Saturday: Some rain and very mild. Highs in the mid 50s.

Sunday: Very mild. Rain in the morning tapering in the afternoon. High in the mid to upper 50s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Cooler. High near 40..

Tuesday: Chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Wednesday: Some afternoon sun. Seasonably mild. High in the low 40s.