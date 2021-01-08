January 8 weather forecast: Sunshine comes out

(Friday, January 8th, 2020) Finally, we get some sunshine in the Southern Tier! Enjoy it while it lasts. The quiet weather will linger longer than the sunshine does.

Drier air gradually brings some brighter skies for the end of the week and definitely the start of the weekend.

With clearing at night, temperatures will drop into the teens Friday and Saturday nights. This is not rare for January, but we haven’t felt lows that low in almost 2 weeks.

Our wind direction changes back to the northwest Sunday. This will bring back lake-enhanced clouds and possibly some flurries Sunday night.

No major warm-ups, cool-downs, or storms for the next several days!

Friday: Developing sunshine with highs near 30. Wind: North 2-6 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low in the teens. Wind: Calm

Saturday: Brightest day of the week! Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

Sunday: Still looks quiet but clouds return with highs near 32.



Monday: Mostly cloudy. High near 32.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. High near 35.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, chance snow showers. Highs near 35.

Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. High in the mid to upper 30s.