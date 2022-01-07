(Friday, January 7, 2022) Some snow from lake effect snow bands will pass by from time to time Friday. Saturday is cold, but sunny and dry.

A wintry mix of rain, snow, and an icy mix moves in Sunday followed by another round of arctic air and lake effect snow.

Any light snow from the coastal storm quickly tapered off Friday morning.

Colder air behind this storm is firing off the lake effect snow off of Lake Ontario as the wind shifts to the northwest.

This is a favorable setup for bands of lake effect snow to reach the Southern Tier.

Some of these lake effect snow showers could have some embedded snow squalls, so watch for quick changeable conditions as you’re out and about Friday.

The snow will quickly end overnight.

The weekend starts out quiet. Sunday is dry, cold, and very sunny! A new system will swing by Sunday with a rain and snow mix.

There could even be some ice mixed in there as well, so watch for slippery and icy conditions.

Another blast of cold, arctic air, colder than earlier this week, returns next week.

This will likely set off more lake effect snow for the area.

The cold air doesn’t last too long. Tuesday is the coldest day.

There’s a chance we may not get much above 10° that day! By Wednesday and Thursday we’re back to the 20s and 30s.

Friday: Snow showers, chilly and breezy. Additional coating to an inch or two possible. High mid 20s. Wind: NW 10-20mph. Wind Chill: 5 to 15.

Friday Night: Snow showers taper off. Some clearing. Cold. Lows 5 to 10. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Chilly. High upper 20s.

Sunday: Chance of a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain. High around 40.

Monday: Chance of lake effect snow showers. High mid 20s.

Tuesday: Chance of lake effect snow showers. Very cold. High in the low teens.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Not as cold. High mid 20s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. High mid 30s.