(Thursday, January 6, 2022) A coastal storm will graze the area with some snow Thursday night into Friday.

Some light snow is expected along with more cold air.

Thursday is a typical January day in the Southern Tier.

It’s cloudy, chilly, and a little breezy.

The lake effect snow is not impacting the area.

The wind direction is just not in our favor Thursday.

The potential Nor’easter we’ve been keeping an eye on all week will graze the Southern Tier with some light snow late Thursday night into Friday morning.

A coating up to 2 or 3 inches can be expected.

Later in the day Friday lake effect off of Lake Ontario could reach as far south as the Binghamton area.

Some of these lake effect snow showers could have some embedded snow squalls, so watch for quick changeable conditions as you’re out and about Friday.

The weekend starts out quiet. A new system will swing by Sunday with a rain and snow mix.

Another blast of cold, arctic air, colder than earlier this week, returns next week.

Thursday: Few passing lake effect snow showers. Otherwise a mix of sun and clouds and breezy. High mid 30s.

Thursday Night: Chance of snow showers. A coating up to 2” is possible. Low around 20. Wind: WNW 10-20mph

Friday: Snow showers, chilly and breezy. Additional coating to an inch or two possible. High mid 20s. Wind: NW 10-20mph

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High upper 20s.

Sunday: Chance of a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain.. High around 40.

Monday: Chance of lake effect snow showers. High mid 20s.

Tuesday: Chance of lake effect snow showers. Very cold. High in the low teens.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Not as cold. High mid 20s.