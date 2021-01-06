January 6 weather forecast: Quiet for remainder of the week

(Wednesday, January 6th, 2020) A few snow showers into Wednesday, otherwise, mainly quiet weather will be the rule through the rest of the week.

More of the same for midweek. You will notice a bit more of a breeze today with a few flurries possible too. Again, little to no accumulation is expected. Wind chills are in the 20s Wednesday.

It turns a bit colder mid to late week with high pressure to our northwest. It will be tough to lose the clouds at first, our best chance for brighter skies will be towards the end of the week and the start of the weekend. Dry weather continues through the weekend.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and a bit more brisk with a few flurries possible. Highs close to 30. Wind: NW 6-12 mph. Wind chills in the 20s.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloud. Low in the mid 20s. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and seasonably chilly. Highs near 30. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Friday: A little sun possible with highs near 30.

Saturday: Brightest day of the week! Coldest day too. Highs in the upper 20s.

Sunday: Still looks quiet with highs near 30.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. High near 32.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. High near 32.