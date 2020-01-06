January 6, 2020 weather forecast: Snow sticks around for awhile

(Monday January 6th 2020) Colder weather continues through mid-week with several chances to see some snow before milder temperatures and rain return.

A clipper system is moving out of the Southern Tier Monday morning after leaving a light amount of snow. It’s still breezy and cold.



Tuesday starts quiet but we’re watching two weak systems. The one coming up from the Tennessee Valley looks like its trending farther south, making an exit off the coast and for the most part, sparing the Southern Tier. The other one moves over the Great Lakes and at least brings some snow showers by Wednesday.



High pressure builds in Thursday and keeps things quiet.



A warm up and more rain is expected for the end of the week and the start of the weekend.

Monday: Breezy with morning snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind: W 5-15 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Tuesday: Mainly dry and mostly cloudy. Slight chance of evening snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

Wednesday: Brisk and seasonably cold with some snow showers. Highs near 30.

Thursday: Some sun. Highs in the mid 20s.



Friday: Turning warmer with rain, some sleet possible in the morning. High in the low to mid 40s.

Saturday: Some rain is expected. Highs close to 46.

Sunday: Chance rain. High in the low to mid 40s.