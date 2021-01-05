January 5th weather forecast: Few snow showers Tuesday into Wednesday

(Tuesday, January 5th, 2020) A few snow showers Tuesday into Wednesday, otherwise, mainly quiet weather will be the rule through the rest of the week.

A nice break from shoveling as the Binghamton area is more than 29” above average for seasonal snowfall!

There will be a few more snow showers and flurries around into Tuesday, but all in all nothing of significance is expected. Temperatures remain close to seasonable.

It will turn brisk with a few flurries possible midweek. Again, little to no accumulation is expected.

It turns a bit colder mid to late week as high pressure builds in. It will be tough to lose the clouds at first, our best chance for brighter skies will be towards the end of the week and the start of the weekend.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a few snow showers and highs in the low 30s. Little to no accumulation. Wind: North 2-8 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a few flurries. Low in the mid 20s. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and a bit more brisk with a few flurries possible. Highs close to 30.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and seasonably chilly. Highs near 30.

Friday: A little sun possible with highs near 30.

Saturday: Intervals of sun. Highs near 30.

Sunday: Still looks quiet with highs near 30.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. High near 32.