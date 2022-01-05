(Wednesday, January 5, 2022) Slightly milder Wednesday before the winter chill settles back in towards the end of the week.

Confidence is growing for less of a snow impact this week too.

Despite a mostly cloudy sky, Wednesday should be a decent day with highs near 40 because of a gusty south wind.

The wind will create a touch of a wind chill, so you’ll still want to bundle up if you’re going to be outside.

A cold front passes by later Wednesday night, so there may be some passing rain or wet snow showers.

Lake effect will form behind this front, however we think Binghamton will be spared from any snow because of the position of the bands.

They will likely be too far north of the Southern Tier Thursday.

The potential Nor’easter we’ve been keeping an eye on all week is looking more and more like a miss for the Southern Tier.

There’s still a chance we may be grazed by some light snow.

But, at this point the likelihood of any real accumulation is very slim.

Our only hope for some snow accumulation is from lake effect snow Friday.

But even then the chances are not looking great.

The weekend starts out quiet. A new system will swing by Sunday with a rain and snow mix.

Another blast of cold, arctic air, colder than earlier this week, returns next week.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, milder, breezy. High around 40. Wind: S 10-20 mph.

Wednesday Night: Passing snow showers. Little to no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s. Wind: SW 10-20 mph.

Thursday: Few passing lake effect snow showers. Otherwise a mix of sun and clouds and breezy. High mid 30s.

Friday: Snow showers, chilly and breezy. High mid 20s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High upper 20s.

Sunday: Chance of a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain.. High around 40.

Monday: Chance of lake effect snow showers. High mid 20s.

Tuesday: Chance of lake effect snow showers. Very cold. High in the low teens.