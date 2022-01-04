(Tuesday, January 4, 2022) The cold air departs Tuesday as it becomes slightly milder.

There’s really no snow in the forecast for a little while either.

The cold arctic air is on the way out Tuesday.

It will feel a little more bearable with highs above freezing in the mid 30s.

The sun will make it feel better too.

This warming trend will continue into Wednesday as well. Highs could reach 40 or higher Wednesday afternoon.

A cold front passes by later Wednesday evening, so there may be some passing rain or wet snow showers.

Lake effect will form behind this front, however we think Binghamton will be spared from any snow because of the position of the bands.

They will likely be too far north of the Southern Tier Thursday.

By the end of the week we could get some accumulating snow from a developing storm coming up the east coast. It’s still way too early for specifics, but it’s something we’re keeping an eye on, and will update you as the week goes on.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Not as cold. High mid 30s. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Not as cold. Temperatures stay around 30. Wind: S 6-15 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, milder, breezy. High around 40.

Thursday: Slight chance of a few snow showers. Otherwise a mix of sun and clouds. High mid 30s.

Friday: Chance of snow. High mid 20s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High around 30.

Sunday: Chance of rain and snow showers. High around 40.

Monday: Chance of lake effect snow showers. High mid 20s.