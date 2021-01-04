January 4 weather forecast: Cold, few lingering showers

(Monday, January 4th, 2020) After several inches of snow Sunday and Sunday night, we will have the chance to clean up with just a few snow showers around that may mix with a little rain or even a touch of freezing drizzle Monday morning.

There will just be a few lingering snow showers scattered about Monday that may mix with a little rain and there could even be a touch of freezing drizzle/mist to start the day.

Watch out for icy spots this morning, especially on bridges and overpasses.

There will be a few more snow showers and flurries around tonight into Tuesday, but all in all, nothing of significance is expected.

Lows will be in the mid to upper 20s and highs Tuesday will be in the low 30s.

It will turn brisk with a few flurries possible midweek as it turns a bit colder mid to late week.

Highs Wednesday will be near 30, and then with more clouds than not but dry we will feel highs between 25 and 30 to round out the week.

Yes, it will be a quiet first week back to work in 2021.

Monday: A few snow showers possibly mixed with a little rain. There could also be a touch of freezing drizzle/mist to start the day too. Highs in the low to mid 30s. Wind: WNW 2-6 mph.

Monday Night: A few snow showers/flurries around and possibly a bit of patchy freezing drizzle/mist. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Wind: Light

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a few snow showers and highs in the low 30s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and a bit more brisk with a few flurries possible. Highs close to 30.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and seasonably chilly. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.

Friday: A little sun possibly and a bit brisk with highs in the mid to upper 20s.

Saturday: Intervals of sun possible with highs seasonably chilly in the mid to upper 20s.

Sunday: Still looks quiet with highs around 30.