January 31st weather forecast: Weekend storm misses us

BINGHAMTON, NY – Temperatures jump back into the 30s Friday and into the weekend. However some precipitation returns to the Southern Tier as well. Watch for occasional snow showers the next few days.

Friday remains dry throughout the day. But despite the extra clouds temperatures will be a little warmer in the upper 30s Friday afternoon.

Some snow showers are possible late Friday night into very early Saturday morning. This is some moisture from a storm that is coming up the coast.

The bulk of the precipitation stays out of our way, but some of this light snow is certainly possible.

A separate cold front will cross New York State Sunday which could bring additional light snow to the Southern Tier.

Little to no accumulation is expected. But do be careful of any slick roads if you’re out Sunday night for the big game.

Much milder air and unsettled weather is slated to return next week.

Friday: Stays quiet and a bit milder. Plenty of clouds. Chance of snow showers after sunset. Highs upper 30s.

Friday Night: Few snow showers. A coating to an inch of accumulation possible for the higher elevations. Lows in the 20s.

Saturday: Clouds with an occasional snow shower. Highs in the low to mid 30s.

Sunday (Super Bowl Sunday): Windy and a little colder with some snow showers. Highs in the low 30s.

Monday: A mix of sun and clouds. Highs near 40.

Tuesday: Chance of rain or snow. Highs near 40.

Wednesday: Rain or snow. Highs in the mid 30s.

Thursday: Chance of snow showers. Highs near 30.