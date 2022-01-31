(Monday, January 31, 2022) A slight warmup takes place the first half of the week.

A large storm could cause a wintry mess to the Southern Tier, followed by more cold air.

The Southern Tier is treated to yet another chilly, but sunny day.

Temperatures should be a little warmer than they were over the weekend with highs in the upper 20s.

We’re even milder Tuesday with highs in the mid 30s! We keep it dry and snow-free the next few days too.

Wednesday has the potential of reaching the low to mid 40s out ahead of our next cold front and potentially impactful storm.

Later in the day Wednesday some rain showers are forecast to develop.

Wednesday night into Thursday is where things get tricky.

What we are going to keep an eye out for is how quickly and far south and east the cold front will travel Thursday.

This front will be the dividing line between snow, an icy mix of sleet and freezing rain, and rain.

Confidence is higher than things will end as all snow by Friday morning because of the cold, arctic air rushing back.

It is far too early to talk specifics for potential snow and ice accumulation.

But for now, just keep in the mindset there will be a long-duration impactful storm coming our way for Wednesday night through Friday morning.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. High upper 20s.

Monday Night: Few clouds. Not as frigid. Lows around 10. Wind Light East.

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Milder. High mid 30s.

Wednesday: Chance of rain showers developing later in the day. Mild. High mid 40s.

Thursday: A mix of rain and snow. High mid 30s.

Friday: A wintry mix in the morning, followed by snow showers. Colder. High low 20s.

Saturday: Some sun. Very cold. High low teens.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Milder. High near 30.