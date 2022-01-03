(Monday, January 3, 2022) We’re kicking off the first year of the new year with some of the coldest air we’ve felt in nearly 10 months!

It doesn’t stick around for too long though.

Cold arctic air has settled over the Northeast Monday morning.

Many spots had their coldest morning since early March and will have their coldest daytime high since then too.

We’re likely not reaching too much into the 20s.

And when you factor in the wind chill, it’ll feel more like the single digits. Bundle up!

Monday night the wind will begin to shift from the northwest to the southwest, signaling a change in the air.

Tuesday will feel a little more bearable with highs above freezing in the mid 30s.

The sun will make it feel better too.

This warming trend will continue into Wednesday too.

By the end of the week our chances for some snow return.

Thursday and Friday are our best window of opportunity for accumulating snow as we watch for the potential of a storm to come up the coast.

It’s still way too early for specifics, but it’s something we’re keeping an eye on, and will update you as the week goes on.

Monday: Few lake effect flurries. Cold with some breaks of sun. High near 20. Wind: NW 5-10 mph. Wind Chill: 5 to 15.

Monday Night: Mainly clear and cold. Lows in the low teens. Wind: NW-S 5-10 mph. Wind Chill: 0 to 10.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Not as cold. High mid 30s. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, milder, breezy. High around 40.

Thursday: Slight chance of a few snow showers. Otherwise a mix of sun and clouds. High mid 30s.

Friday: Chance of snow. High mid 20s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High around 30.

Sunday: Chance of rain and snow showers. High around 40.