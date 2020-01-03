January 3, 2020 weather forecast: Still mild temps, rain coming in

(Friday January 3rd 2020) We will continue to feel the unseasonably mild temperatures but the weather does not stay dry.

A system will bring moisture from the gulf in the form of rain showers Friday.

Some showers from time to time on Friday as a system tries to work from the gulf towards the northeast.

Highs will be in the low to mid 40s Friday so any light precipitation that does fall will be in the form of rain…for now.

The weekend could get interesting as a cold front will stall somewhere close by Friday night/Saturday and act as train tracks for a developing area of low pressure to track along.

Where the cold front stalls will dictate where the storm will be tracking Saturday into Saturday night which will determine when rain changes to snow Saturday/Saturday night and how much falls.

We’re thinking a widespread accumulation around 1-3” by Sunday morning.

Either way, it will turn blustery and colder with snow showers tapering during the day Sunday. It will be seasonably chilly to round out the weekend too.

Friday: A bit of rain at times and still pretty mild. High in the low to mid 40s.

Friday Night: Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s.



Saturday: Some rain and snow is expected. Highs close to 40.

Sunday: Brisk and colder with snow showers tapering off. High near 30.

Monday: Chilly with a few snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

Tuesday: Some rain and snow showers possible. Highs in the mid 30s.

Wednesday: Brisk and seasonably cold with some snow possible. Highs near 32.

Thursday: Chance of snow showers. High near 32.