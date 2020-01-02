January 2nd, 2020 weather forecast; mild temperatures return

(Thursday January 2nd 2020) Well, we will feel the unseasonably mild temperatures return along with more sunshine on this Thursday.

So be sure to have the shades handy heading out today.

Today looks very nice thanks to high pressure being in control, but clouds will increase tonight and probably lead to a little bit of rain at times Friday, but it stays pretty mild. Highs will be in the low to mid 40s today and Friday.

The weekend could get interesting as a cold front will stall somewhere close by Friday night/Saturday and act as train tracks for a developing area of low pressure to track along.

Where the cold front stalls will dictate where the storm will be tracking Saturday into Saturday night which will determine when rain changes to snow Saturday/Saturday night and how much falls.

Either way, it will turn blustery and colder with snow showers tapering during the day Sunday.

It will be seasonably chilly to round out the weekend too.

Thursday: Good deal of sun and milder. All in all it will be a nice day unless you are a snow lover/winter enthusiast. High in the low to mid 40s.

Thursday Night: Clouds increase and not as cold with lows in the low to mid 30s.

Friday: A bit of rain at times and still pretty mild. High in the low to mid 40s.

Saturday: Some rain and or snow is expected. Highs close to 40.

Sunday: Brisk and colder with snow showers tapering off. High near 30.

Monday: Chilly with a few snow showers. Highs in the low 30s.

Tuesday: Some snow showers possible. Highs in the low 30s.

Wednesday: Brisk and seasonably cold with some snow possible. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.