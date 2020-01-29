January 29 weather forecast: Dry until the weekend

(Wednesday January 29th 2020) We keep it dry for a while this week. Temperatures will turn colder and more typical of late January the next few days too.

The temperatures will continue to turn a bit colder, but some nice sun will shine too for Wednesday through Friday thanks to high pressure building in.

Highs will be mainly in the 20s during this period though so it will at least feel more like late January.

We will be watching the East Coast closely over the weekend as a storm will flirt with us, but it appears the bulk of, if not all of the snow/precipitation will miss us to the east.

It all depends on how close to the coast this system wants to track.

Since the upcoming weekend is still several days out you will want to stay tuned for updates as things could and probably will change.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 20s.

Wednesday Night: Mainly clear and cold. Lows in the single digits to near 10.

Thursday: Some more sun and cold with highs near 25.

Friday: Stays quiet and a bit milder with some sun. Highs low 30s.

Saturday: A bit of snow is possible, as we watch a storm near the coast. Highs in the low to mid 30s.

Sunday (Super Bowl Sunday): Windy and a little colder with some snow showers. Highs in the low 30s.

Monday: A mix of sun and clouds. Highs near 30.

Tuesday: Chance of some showers. Highs in the mid 30s.