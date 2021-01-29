January 29 weather forecast: Coldest weather all season today

(Friday, January 29th, 2021) We’re feeling the coldest air we’ve felt all season for the end of the week and the start of the weekend.

We’re also seeing some lake effect snow into the weekend. Temperatures moderate some on Sunday.

Much colder and blustery with some snow showers south and southeast of Lake Ontario and the Finger Lakes through Friday.

At least a minor accumulation possible throughout the day. Highest totals are possible for portions of Cortland and Tompkins counties.

Highs will struggle to get to the double digits on Friday with some wind to boot! That will make it feel more like below 0.

Yes, it looks like this could be the coldest shot of air we’ve felt this winter so far. It won’t stick around for too long though.

Temperatures moderate some as we go through the second half of the weekend.

We’re keeping an eye on a storm system that is forecast to track across Missouri, Illinois and Indiana Sunday.

This system could bring some widespread snow into the first part of the week. Greatest chance for accumulating snow is going to be across Northern Pennsylvania.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a few snow showers. Brisk and very cold with highs in the low teens! Wind: NW 10-20 mph. Gusts as high as 30 mph. Wind Chills -10 to 0.

Friday Night: Mainly cloudy with a few snow showers southeast of Lake Ontario. Lows near 5. Winds: NW 5-10 mph. Wind chills -10 to 0.

Saturday: Intervals of sun and still very cold. Highs in the mid teens.

Sunday: A very cold start with lows in the single digits. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s.

Monday: Chance of snow showers. Highs near 30.



Tuesday: Chance snow, mostly cloudy. Highs near 30.



Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs near 30.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Highs near 35.