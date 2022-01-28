(Friday, January 28, 2022) Light snow fades Friday as temperatures plummet again to near zero with dangerous wind chills this weekend. Temperatures start to climb and even feel a little mild next week.

After starting in the 20s Friday morning, temperatures drop into the teens during the afternoon Friday as the arctic air settles back in.

Any snow showers still hanging around Friday morning will eventually taper off by the afternoon.

Remember the Nor’easter we said we’re keeping an eye on this week?? Well, it’s a miss for us here in the Southern Tier. New England and the Boston area will get the brunt of the storm Saturday with feet of snow possible!

Meanwhile, we are going to have another bitter cold Saturday. This is great weather, if you prepare for it, winter outdoor activities because you have yet another great weekend where the weather is in your favor!

We’ll start off subzero again Saturday morning with highs only near 10°.

It’s very windy too, so the wind chill temperatures will drop to dangerous levels.

Some lake effect snow showers are possible Sunday, but not much accumulation is expected. Temperatures should be a little warmer Sunday with highs around 20.

January ends in the 20s Monday, but February looks like it’s starting off with a milder trend with highs near 40 possible!

Friday: Chance of snow showers, especially in the morning. High mid 20s, but falling to the teens by the evening. Wind: NNW 5-10 mph. Wind Chills: 5 to 10.

Friday Night: Few clouds. Very cold. Wind Chill Advisory in effect. Lows around zero. Wind Chills -5 to -15. Wind: N 6-12 mph.

Saturday: Some sun. Very cold and very windy. Highs around 10. Wind Chills: -15 to -5.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. High mid 20s.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. High upper 20s.

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Milder. High mid 30s.

Wednesday: Chance of rain showers. Mild. High mid 40s.

Thursday: Rain showers. Mild. High mid to upper 40s.