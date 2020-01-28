January 28 weather forecast; an inch of snow expected for today

(Tuesday January 28th 2020) Besides a few snowflakes flying around Tuesday, we keep it dry for a while this week.

Temperatures will turn colder and more typical of late January the next few days too.

Tuesday a cold front swings through the Southern Tier.

There may be a coating to an inch of snow by the afternoon.

But, no significant accumulations are expected. Highs Tuesday will be near 30.

The temperatures will continue to turn a bit colder, but some nice sun will shine too for Wednesday through Friday thanks to high pressure building in.

Highs will be mainly in the 20s during this period though so it will at least feel more like late January.

We will be watching the East Coast closely over the weekend as a storm will flirt with us, but as of Monday morning it appears the bulk of, if not all of the snow/precipitation will miss us to the east.

Since the upcoming weekend is still several days out you will want to stay tuned for updates as things could and probably will change.

Tuesday: Brisk and colder with scattered snow showers. Highs will be near 30.

Tuesday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the teens.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 20s.

Thursday: Some more sun and cold with highs near 25.

Friday: Stays quiet and a bit milder with some sun. Highs low 30s.

Saturday: A bit of snow is possible, as we watch a storm near the coast. Highs in the low to mid 30s.

Sunday (Super Bowl Sunday): Windy and a little colder with some snow showers. Highs in the low 30s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of some snow showers. Highs near 30.