(Thursday, January 27, 2022) Temperatures ease just a little bit Thursday before another cold front brings some light snow and dangerously cold wind chills back to the Southern Tier for the weekend.

High pressure continues to slide east of Binghamton which leads to more of a southerly breeze and more tolerable/seasonable air come Thursday afternoon. Highs for much of the day should be well into the 20s!

A bit of light accumulating snow is expected late Thursday night into at least the start of Friday with another arctic cold front. Temperatures will also maintain the 20s throughout the night until the front passes through.

After starting in the 20s Friday morning, temperatures drop into the teens during the afternoon Friday as the arctic air settles back in.

Any snow showers still hanging around Friday morning will eventually taper off by the afternoon.

Remember the Nor’easter we said we’re keeping an eye on this week??

Well, confidence is pretty high that it will be a miss for us here in the Southern Tier.

New England and the Boston area look like they’ll get the brunt of the storm Saturday.

Meanwhile we are going to have another bitter cold Saturday.

This is great weather if you’re a winter outdoor activities person because you have yet another great weekend where the weather is in your favor!

We’ll start off subzero again Saturday morning with highs only near 10°.

It’s very windy too, so the wind chill temperatures will drop to dangerous levels.

Some lake effect snow showers are possible Sunday, but not much accumulation is expected.

Temperatures should be a little warmer Sunday with highs around 20.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds. Breezy at times. High low 20s. Wind Chill: 12 to 17.

Thursday Night: Cloudy with some snow showers. Little to no accumulation. Temperatures maintaining the low to mid 20s. Wind: WSW 10-5 mph. Wind Chills: 10 to 15..

Friday: Chance of snow showers, especially in the morning. High mid 20s, but falling to the teens by the evening. Wind: NNW 5-10 mph. Wind Chills: 5 to 10.

Saturday: Some sun. Very cold and very windy. Highs around 10. Wind Chills: -20 to -10..

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. High mid 20s.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. High mid 20s.

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Milder. High mid 30s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and mild. High mid 40s.