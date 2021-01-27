January 27 weather forecast: Temperatures dip

(Wednesday, January 27th, 2021) Just a few flurries linger Wednesday.

Temperatures take a tumble for the second half of the week. It’ll likely be the coldest air we’ve felt all season!

A bit of leftover flurries linger Wednesday, otherwise it’s mainly cloudy. Little to no accumulation.

It turns brisk and colder with some snow showers south and southeast of Lake Ontario Thursday into Friday with at least a minor accumulation possible.

Highs will probably struggle to get to the double digits on Friday with some wind to boot!

Yes, it looks like this could be the coldest shot of air we’ve felt this winter so far.

It won’t stick around for too long though. Temperatures moderate some as we go through the second half of the weekend.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with some lingering flurries. Temperatures hold in the 20s. Wind: NW 5-10 mph. Wind Chills in the teens to near 20.

Wednesday Night: Mainly cloudy with a few snow showers. Accumulations under an inch. Lows near 10-15. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Brisk and colder. Mostly cloudy with a few flurries. Highs near 20. Wind: NW 10-20 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a few snow showers. Brisk and very cold with highs in the low teens!

Saturday: Intervals of sun and still very cold. Highs in the mid to upper teens.

Sunday: A chance of snow developing. Highs in the 20s.

Monday: Chance of snow showers. Highs near 30.

Tuesday: Chance snow, mostly cloudy. Highs near 30.