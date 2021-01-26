January 26 weather forecast; Snow and slick roads expected

(Tuesday, January 26th, 2021) Widespread, accumulating snow returns Tuesday. The rest of the week is looking pretty quiet but colder.

The next weather maker brings some snow and possibly some sleet to the Southern Tier Tuesday morning. Roads will probably become at least somewhat slick and sloppy late Tuesday morning through the evening commute so be careful heading home Tuesday.

Highs will be near 30 Tuesday. The bulk of the snow will fall Tuesday afternoon and evening and will average 1-3”.

Snow tapers to flurries and possibly a bit of freezing drizzle Tuesday night.

A bit of leftover snow showers or even a touch of patchy freezing drizzle/mist will be possible Wednesday, especially in the morning, otherwise Wednesday looks pretty quiet.

Highs midweek should be well into the 20s.

It turns brisk and colder with some snow showers off Lake Ontario Thursday into Friday with at least a minor accumulation possible both days.

Highs will be near 20 Thursday and probably not get out of the low to mid teens Friday with some wind to boot! Yes, it looks like this could be the coldest shot of air we’ve felt this winter so far.

Tuesday: Widespread snow develops during the morning, especially after 8 or 9. Snow could be heavy at times and may mix with a little sleet during the afternoon. 1 to 3 inches is possible by 7 pm. High in the upper 20s. Winds: SE 6-12 mph.

Tuesday Night: Snow and a bit of freezing rain and sleet possible. Lows near 20. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with some lingering snow showers and possibly a touch of patchy freezing drizzle/mist. High near 25.

Thursday: Brisk and colder. Mostly cloudy with a few snow showers. Highs near 20.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with snow showers. Brisk and very cold with highs in the low teens!

Saturday: Intervals of sun and still very cold. Highs in the mid to upper teens.

Sunday: A chance of snow developing. Highs in the 20s.

Monday: Chance of snow showers. Highs near 30.