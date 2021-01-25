January 25th weather forecast; some sun to start the week

(Monday, January 25th, 2021) Not as cold under some sun at times to start the week! Accumulating snow returns Tuesday.

The rest of the week is quieter but colder.

High pressure remains in control of the weather around here today with some sun and highs well into the 20s and light winds.

Then comes the next weather maker coming out of Texas and weakening as it approaches but it still looks like it will have enough gusto to produce 2 to as much as 4 or 5 inches of wet snow across the area. Roads will probably become at least somewhat slick and sloppy late Tuesday morning through the evening commute so be careful heading home Tuesday. Highs will be near 30 Tuesday.

Snow tapers to flurries and possibly a bit of freezing drizzle Tuesday night.

A bit of leftover flurry activity or even a touch of patchy freezing drizzle/mist will be possible Wednesday, especially in the morning, otherwise Wednesday looks pretty quiet.

Highs midweek should be well into the 20s.

It turns brisk and colder with some snow showers off Lake Ontario Thursday into Friday with at least a minor accumulation possible both days.

Highs will be near 20 Thursday and probably not get out of the low to mid-teens Friday with some wind to boot! Yes, it looks like this could be the coldest shot of air we’ve felt this winter so far.

Monday: Intervals of sun and pleasant for late January. Highs near 30. Wind: Light and Variable.

Monday Night: Clouding up but it stays dry. Lows 15 to 20. Winds: E 4-8 mph.

Tuesday: Widespread snow develops during the morning, especially after 8 or 9. Snow could be heavy at times and may mix with a little sleet during the afternoon. 2 to 4 inches is possible by 7 pm. High in the upper 20s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with some lingering flurries and possibly a touch of patchy freezing drizzle/mist. High near 25.

Thursday: Brisk and colder with snow showers. Highs near 20.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with snow showers. Brisk and very cold with highs in the low teens!

Saturday: Intervals of sun and still very cold. Highs in the mid to upper teens.

Sunday: A chance of snow developing. Highs in the 20s.