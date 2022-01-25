(Tuesday, January 25, 2022) There’s a little bit of snow, but a lot of arctic cold ready to come back to the Southern Tier.

Any light snow from Tuesday morning’s clipper tapers off rather quickly by the afternoon.

Outside of a stray lake effect snow shower, it’s mainly snow-free Tuesday.

Behind the clipper, an arctic cold front will move into the area and bring the bitter cold back.

Temperatures will drop back to zero or below zero Wednesday morning and struggle to make it to 10 degrees despite any sunshine.

Thursday morning will likely be even colder in the morning!

The temperatures should rebound back into the 20s Thursday afternoon.

The next chance of snow is Friday with a cold front.

Don’t count on a lot of snow from this, but you can count on more cold air for the weekend.

Speaking of the weekend, we’re keeping an eye on potentially another Nor’easter coming up the coast.

It is very unclear at this point if it’ll impact the Southern Tier at all.

We do know it’ll be quite cold and windy, but confidence is very low right now on our chances of any snow.

We’ll keep you updated as the week goes on.

Tuesday: Snow showers from time to time. High mid 20s. Wind: WNW 5-15 mph. Wind chill: 13 to 18.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows near 0. Wind: NW 4-8 mph. Wind chill: -10 to 0.

Wednesday: Few morning snow showers. Then afternoon sun. High low teens.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds. High low 20s.

Friday: Chance of snow showers. High mid 20s.

Saturday: Chance of snow showers. Windy and cold. High mid teens.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. High mid 20s.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. High mid 20s.