January 24 weather forecast; Wet, rainy weekend

(Friday January 24th 2020) We have one more quiet day before things get a little unsettled for the weekend.

Expect rain and higher elevation snow showers Saturday into Sunday.

Snow accumulations look minor at this point.

With a slight southwest wind we should be a tad warmer Friday.

40 degrees or higher isn’t out of the question.

We keep it dry one more day before the weekend.

Rain arrives by dawn Saturday morning as our next system approaches us from the southwest.

Most of the Southern Tier is rainy Saturday, with some steadier and heavier rain later in the afternoon and evening.

The higher elevations could get a wintry mix of wet snow and sleet/freezing rain.

The system transfers its energy off the coast Saturday night into Sunday.

It does turn colder Sunday, but by that point there won’t be much moisture around to generate more than scattered snow showers.

Things become quiet again next week.

Friday: Quiet and pretty mild with more clouds working in. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.

Saturday: Brisk with rain showers and or snow/mix possible for the higher elevations. Highs in the low to mid 30s.

Sunday: Windy and a little colder with some snow showers possible. Highs in the low 30s.

Monday: A mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the lower 30s.

Monday: A mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the lower 30s.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 30s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.