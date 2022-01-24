(Monday, January 24, 2022) It’s a cold and quiet start to the new week. Some light snow returns Monday night into Tuesday, followed by another round of bitter cold temperatures.

After the very cold start to this morning, we should recover into the low to mid 20s with intervals of sun fading behind thicker clouds in the afternoon.

This is ahead of the next weather maker that is expected to deliver a widespread light accumulating snow Monday night into Tuesday.

A clipper swings by with a quick shot of snow through the start of Tuesday.

Snow develops after 5 or 6 Monday evening from west to east across the region.

Lows Monday night only drop to within a few degrees of 20.

A fresh coating to 2 inches of snow is expected across all of the Southern Tier by mid to late Tuesday morning, but there could be a little more over for the higher elevations north of Binghamton.

Behind the clipper, an arctic cold front will move into the area and could trigger a band of lake snow to develop Tuesday afternoon/evening east or southeast of Lake Ontario that could make it into the Southern tier.

Highs should be up near 30, but don’t get used to the ‘milder’ air because more arctic air builds in.

Monday: Sunny, then clouds thicken. Snow showers develop after sunset. Highs in the low 20s. Wind: Light SE.

Monday Night: Scattered light snow showers. Coating to an inch or two of accumulation. Lows around 20. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Snow showers from time to time. High mid 20s. Wind: WNW 5-15 mph. Wind chill: 13 to 18..

Wednesday: Few morning snow showers. High low teens.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds. High low 20s.

Friday: Chance of snow showers. High mid 20s.

Saturday: Sunny and cold. High low to mid teens.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. High mid 20s.