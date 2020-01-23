January 23rd weather forecast; calm weather for now, looking to snow this weekend

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

(Thursday January 23rd 2020)  The quiet weather sticks around for a few more days.

Temperatures are still going to run above normal.

We’re keeping an eye on a potential storm this weekend.

High pressure is in control of the weather around here right through Friday.

With a slight southwest wind we should be a tad warmer both Thursday and Friday.

Expect highs in the upper 30s Thursdays and likely cracking 40 Friday.

The weekend could get interesting again with a rain/snow and or a mix occurring as another storm tries to move in Saturday morning. This will all likely change over to all snow Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Thursday: More sunshine and a bit milder. Highs in the low to mid 30s.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.

Friday: Quiet and pretty mild with more clouds working in. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Saturday: Brisk with rain and or snow/mix possible. Highs in the low to mid 30s.

Sunday: Windy and a little colder with some snow showers possible. Highs in the low 30s.

Monday: A mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the lower 30s.

Monday: A mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the lower 30s.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 30s.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

Greek Peak 8 Pack

Buy the Greek Peak 8 Pack Now