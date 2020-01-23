January 23rd weather forecast; calm weather for now, looking to snow this weekend

(Thursday January 23rd 2020) The quiet weather sticks around for a few more days.

Temperatures are still going to run above normal.

We’re keeping an eye on a potential storm this weekend.

High pressure is in control of the weather around here right through Friday.

With a slight southwest wind we should be a tad warmer both Thursday and Friday.

Expect highs in the upper 30s Thursdays and likely cracking 40 Friday.

The weekend could get interesting again with a rain/snow and or a mix occurring as another storm tries to move in Saturday morning. This will all likely change over to all snow Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Thursday: More sunshine and a bit milder. Highs in the low to mid 30s.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.

Friday: Quiet and pretty mild with more clouds working in. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Saturday: Brisk with rain and or snow/mix possible. Highs in the low to mid 30s.

Sunday: Windy and a little colder with some snow showers possible. Highs in the low 30s.

Monday: A mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the lower 30s.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 30s.