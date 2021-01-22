January 22nd weather forecast: Lake effect snow for tonight

(Friday, January 22nd, 2021) Some lake effect snow showers continue off and on Friday. The weekend turns much colder and quieter.

Cold weather lingers though much of next week.

Watch out for snow squalls Friday morning and afternoon.

They’ll cause reduced visibility and quick changing road conditions.

Snow showers will be off and on and not linger in one spot too long during the day Friday. Accumulation should be an inch or less.

We have a better chance at seeing some accumulating snow as lake effect becomes more concentrated during the evening and overnight.

This will likely set up of Tompkins, Cortland and Chenango counties.

This is where we could see 1-4” of new snow by Saturday morning.

After some lingering snow showers Saturday, high pressure will influence our weekend weather but this will usher in some of the coldest air of the week too.

We’re keeping an eye on a storm system that develops over Texas and pushes northeast for the beginning of next week.

It looks like the Southern Tier will see some widespread snow with this system on Tuesday.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with snow showers. Highs in the low 30s. Wind: W 10-20+ mph. Wind Chills: 15 to 25.

Friday Night: Lake effect snow mainly north of Binghamton. Partly cloudy. Lows 15-20. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 20s.

Sunday: A bit of sun, cold and quiet with highs near 20.

Monday: Few snow showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs near 30.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, chance of widespread snow. High near 25.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. High near 25.

Thursday: Cloudy with highs near 25.