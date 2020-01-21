January 21st weather forecast: increasingly warming with possible storm this weekend

(Tuesday January 21st 2020) We’re easing our way out of the frigid arctic air today and into the week. The weather stays fairly quiet too.

High pressure is in control of the weather around here Tuesday through Friday.

The high drifts off to the south and east of us Tuesday night.

The return of a southwest flow will help moderate the temperatures as the week goes on.

We will feel the low to mid 20s Tuesday, low 30s Wednesday and mid to upper 30s late this week!

The weekend could get interesting again with a rain/snow and or a mix occurring as another storm tries to move in. Stay tuned.

Tuesday: Not as cold with clouds increasing. Highs in the low to mid 20s.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper teens.

Wednesday: A bit breezy and milder with some sun and highs in the low 30s.

Thursday: More sunshine and a bit milder. Highs in the low to mid 30s.

Friday: Quiet and pretty mild with more clouds working in. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Saturday: Brisk with rain and or snow/mix possible. Highs in the low to mid 30s.

Sunday: Windy and a little colder with some snow showers possible. Highs in the low 30s.

Monday: A mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the lower 30s.