January 21 weather forecast: Quiet day with snow tonight

(Thursday, January 21st, 2021) Mainly quiet during the day Thursday.

Getting a little warmer with some lake effect snow showers Thursday night into Friday.

Back to colder temperatures for the weekend but it is mainly dry.

It turns a bit “milder” again to round out the week with another weak system triggering some snow showers for Thursday and Friday.

Accumulations will be around 1-3” overnight and into Friday morning.

Watch out for snow squalls Friday morning which will cause reduced visibility and quick changing road conditions.

After some lingering snow showers Saturday, high pressure will influence our weekend weather but this will usher in some of the coldest air of the week too.

We’re keeping an eye on a storm system that develops over Texas and pushes northeast for the beginning of next week.

The Southern Tier could see some snow from this, but latest guidance suggests it passes further to our south. We’ll keep you posted.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a few snow showers. Little to no accumulation. Highs near 32. Wind: SW 5-15 mph. Wind Chills: 15-25.

Thursday Night: A few snow showers. Low near 25. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with snow showers. Highs in the low 30s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 20s.

Sunday: A bit of sun, cold and quiet with highs near 20.

Monday: Chance of snow showers. Highs near 30.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. High near 25.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. High near 25.