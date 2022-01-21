(Monday, January 21, 2022) The bitter cold air sticks around Friday into Saturday morning before the temperatures start to come up a little bit over the weekend.

Not much snow is in the forecast either.

Despite lots of sunshine Friday, it’ll be a struggle to get the temperatures much higher than 10.

Saturday morning is expected to be colder than what we had Friday morning because the sky should be clearer. Many in the Southern Tier will drop well below zero.

Despite the very cold start to the day Saturday, temperatures come up a little bit over the weekend to the 20s.

Sunshine will give way to some clouds, but overall Saturday looks pretty good for any of your outdoor activities.

Sunday we’re still in the 20s, but some extra cloud cover.

There may be a stray snow shower from time to time.

Next week starts out chilly, but quiet at first.

The next clipper passes by Tuesday with some light snow, and another round of very cold air for the second half of next week.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Cold. Highs in the low teens. Wind chill: -5 to 0. Wind: Light North.

Friday Night: Mainly clear and cold. Lows -5 to -10. Wind: Near Calm.

Saturday: Sunshine, then some high clouds later in the day. Highs in the low 20s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Some snow showers are possible later in the day. High mid 20s.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 20s.

Tuesday: Chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s.

Wednesday: Chance of snow showers. High mid teens.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds. High mid teens.