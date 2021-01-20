January 20 weather forecast: Brisk and cold

(Wednesday, January 20th, 2021) A few snow showers through Wednesday, courtesy of the Great Lakes.

No major storm systems are in the short term forecast but some colder temperatures are for this weekend.

A quick shot of lake snow off Lake Ontario will be possible Wednesday morning/midday with a light accumulation possible, especially for the higher elevations north of Binghamton where 1-3” of snow could fall.

Temperatures will be close to 20 during the day and it should be the coldest day of the work week and one of the coldest we’ve felt this whole winter!

With the wind, it will feel more like the teens to near 10 degrees.

It turns a bit “milder” again to round out the week with another weak system triggering some snow showers for Thursday and Friday. Accumulations will be minimal.

High pressure will influence our weekend weather but this will usher in some of the coldest air of the week too.

Wednesday: Brisk and cold with a bit of lake snow possible in the morning and early afternoon. A trace to an inch or two of accumulation in possible. Highs in the low to mid 20s. Wind: NW 5-15+ mph. Wind gusts up to 25 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low near 15. Wind: S 5-10 mph. Wind Chills: 0 to 10.

Thursday: Seasonably mild with a few snow showers. Highs near 32.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 30s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 20s.

Sunday: A bit of sun, cold and quiet with highs near 20.

Monday: Chance of snow showers. Highs near 30.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. High near 30.