(Wednesday, January 19, 2022) We have a brief warmup of some slightly mild air, but it doesn’t last long. A cold front will bring the arctic cold back Thursday and for the end of the week.

A warm front north of the Southern Tier has brought some slightly milder temperatures to the area.

Highs will range from the mid 30s to around 40 Wednesday afternoon.

However, it’s breezy, so there is a bit of a wind chill in the air.

Another clipper is forecast to pass by Wednesday evening with a shot of light scattered rain and snow showers later in the evening.

The air behind that system is even colder than earlier in the week!

Highs will struggle to reach the teens at the end of the weekend with subzero overnight temperatures again.

We could have some lake effect snow showers from time to time Thursday, but no accumulation is expected.

However, there is a system coming up the coast that may bring an inch or less of snowfall for parts of Northeast Pennsylvania and the Catskills Thursday.

Friday is even colder with highs only near 10 and wind chills around -10°! Brrr.

Temperatures come up a little bit over the weekend to the 20s.

But, if you’re looking for any sign of another warm up you’re going to be waiting a while.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with light rain or snow showers later in the day. Windy. High mid to upper 30s to near 40. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

Wednesday Night: Chance of some lake effect snow showers. Little to no accumulation expected. Lows in the teens. Wind: SW-NW 10-20 mph. Wind chill: -10 to 0.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with some lake effect snow showers. Cold. High mid teens. Wind Chill: -5 to 5.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Cold. Highs in the low teens.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 20s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Some snow showers are possible. High mid 20s.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 20s.

Tuesday: Chance of snow showers. Highs in the low 20s.