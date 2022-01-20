(Thursday, January 20, 2022) We’re back in the freezing box for a while. Temperatures stay very cold through the start of the weekend with subzero wind chills at times.

After a little bit of a thaw Wednesday, the cold arctic air is back and colder than ever.

Temperatures maintain the teens with wind chills close to zero throughout the day.

It drops to below zero overnight and wind chills close to -10 to -15! Bundle up Friday morning, and really all day for that matter. It’ll be a struggle to get the temperatures much higher than 10 during the day Friday. At least the sun will be out!

Temperatures come up a little bit over the weekend to the 20s. But, if you’re looking for any sign of another warm up you’re going to be waiting a while.

The next chance for some snow holds off until Sunday afternoon when a cold front is forecast to swing by.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with some lake effect snow showers. Cold. High low to mid teens. Wind Chill: -5 to 5. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

Thursday Night: Few light snow showers with some clearing as well. Very cold. Lows -5 to 0. Wind Chill -15 to -10. Wind: NW 3-6 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Cold. Highs in the low teens. Wind chill: -5 to 0.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 20s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Some snow showers are possible. High mid 20s.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 20s.

Tuesday: Chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s.

Wednesday: Chance of snow showers. High low 20s.