January 19 weather forecast: Colder temperatures

(Tuesday, January 19th, 2021) Feeling like January with a few snow showers the first half of the week courtesy of the Great Lakes.

No major storm systems are in the short term forecast but some colder temperatures are.

Another clipper will move in Tuesday into Tuesday night with scattered snow showers and a few squalls off Lake Erie here. A coating to an inch or so of snow is possible again Tuesday.

A quick shot of lake snow off Lake Ontario will be possible Wednesday morning/midday with a light accumulation possible, especially for the higher elevations north of Binghamton where 1-3” of snow could fall.

Temperatures will be close to 20 during the day and it should be the coldest day of the work week and one of the coldest we’ve felt this whole winter!

It turns a bit “milder” again to round out the week with another weak system triggering some snow showers for Thursday and Friday.

High pressure will influence our weekend weather but this will usher in some of the coldest air of the week too.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. High near 32. Wind: W 6-12 mph.

Tuesday Night: A few snow showers. Low near 20. Wind: W 4-10 mph. Wind Chills: 10 to 20.

Wednesday: Brisk and cold with a bit of lake snow possible in the morning and early afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 20s.

Thursday: Seasonably mild with a few snow showers. Highs near 30.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 30s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 20s.

Sunday: A bit of sun, cold and quiet with highs in the low 20s.

Monday: Chance of snow showers. Highs near 30.