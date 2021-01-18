January 18 weather forecast: Scattered snow and flurries

(Monday, January 18th, 2021) Scattered snow showers and flurries will be around today with little to no accumulation expected. It stays chilly with chances of snow basically every day this week.

A cold front moving thru Monday morning will cause scattered snow showers and flurries. There may be a coating to an inch of snow, but that’s it. Highs will be in the low 30s and not as brisk as Sunday.

Another clipper will move in Tuesday into Tuesday night with scattered snow showers and a few squalls off Lake Erie. A coating to an inch or so of snow is possible again Tuesday. Highs will be near 30.

A quick shot of lake snow off Lake Ontario will be possible Wednesday morning/midday with a light accumulation possible if it reaches the Southern Tier. Highs will be in the low to mid 20s and it should be the coldest day of the work week and one of the coldest we’ve felt this whole winter!

It turns a bit milder again to round out the week with another weak system triggering some snow showers for Thursday and Friday. Highs will be up within a few degrees of 30 and it will be brisk too.

Monday (Martin Luther King Jr. Day): Mostly cloudy and a bit colder with scattered snow showers/flurries. A coating to an inch of snow is possible. High near 32. Wind: WNW 5-15 mph. Wind Chills: 20 to 25.

Monday Night: A few snow showers around. Low near 20. Wind: WSW 4-10 mph. Wind Chills: 15 to 25.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers developing. High near 30.

Wednesday: Brisk and cold with a bit of lake snow possible in the morning and early afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 20s.

Thursday: Brisk and a bit milder with some snow showers developing. Highs near 30.

Friday: Brisk with some snow showers around. Highs in the low 30s.

Saturday: Brisk and cold with lake flurries probable. Highs in the low to mid 20s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, cold and quiet with highs in the low 20s.