(Tuesday, January 18, 2022) Lake effect snow eventually diminishes by Tuesday afternoon as cold, dry air returns.

However, just as quick as the temperatures go down, they go right back up Wednesday.

A cold gusty northwest wind has kept the lake effect alive in the Southern Tier Tuesday morning.

The snow will taper off later in the day when a cold area of high pressure moves in.

Temperatures will also steadily drop through the teens and single digits but will feel closer to zero because of the wind chill.

Tuesday night a warm front lifts north of the Binghamton area.

After midnight, the temperatures should quickly rise to near 30 by sunrise Wednesday morning.

Much of the day Wednesday is dry, cloudy, breezy, and relatively mild with highs coming close to 40 degrees.

Another clipper is forecast to pass by Wednesday with a shot of light scattered rain and snow showers later in the afternoon and evening.

The air behind that system is even colder than Tuesday’s!

Highs will struggle to reach the teens at the end of the weekend with subzero overnight temperatures again.

Tuesday: Lake effect snow tapers off. Mostly cloudy then breaks of sun. Cold and breezy. Temperatures drop from the 20s to the teens and single digits. Wind: NNW 5-15 mph. Wind Chill near zero.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Temperatures in the teens and rising to near 30 by sunrise. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with light rain or snow showers later in the day. Windy. High mid to upper 30s. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with some lake effect snow showers. Chilly. High around 20.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Cold. Highs in the teens.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 20s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. High mid 20s.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 20s.