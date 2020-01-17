January 17th, 2020 weather forecast: Dipping into freezing temperatures, preparing for snow Saturday

(Friday January 17th 2020) Bundle up!! We’re only in the teens Friday! Even though it’s not as cold this weekend, we’re bracing for another helping of snow.

Friday is very cold, but still quiet with some nice sunshine as cold high pressure builds in from the north.

Snow will develop during the midday hours Saturday and eventually likely change to a wintry mix, possibly rain by late Saturday afternoon/early Saturday night the way it looks now.

Some accumulating snow is very likely, but exactly when the snow turns to a wintry mix/rain will dictate the amounts of snow and ice we see.

Right now we think at least 2 or 3 inches of snow will fall for many, but if the changeover happens quicker then there will be less and vice versa if the change happens later.

Expect more wind, colder air and snow showers to be around for the end of the weekend, including Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Friday: A bit brisk and very cold with early morning flurries giving way to sun possible. Highs between 15 to 20.

Friday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Very cold. Lows in the single digits.

Saturday: Windy with snow/icy mix developing during the midday and afternoon. Highs within a few degrees of 30.

Sunday: Blustery and colder with some snow showers around. Highs in the upper 20s to around 30.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with some light snow showers. High 20 to 25.

Tuesday: Extremely cold with some light snow showers. Highs in the single digits to near 10.

Wednesday: Clouds and sun and not quite as cold with a flurry or two. Highs in the teens to low 20s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, cold. Highs in the mid 20s.