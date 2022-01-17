(Monday, January 17, 2022) A large winter storm continues to bring snow showers mixed with a little bit of sleet to the Southern Tier Monday.

Watch for blowing drifting snow through the night.

A strong and large winter is barreling up the coast and into the Northeast Monday.

Lots of spots in the Southern Tier averaged about 6-10” of snowfall Sunday night into Monday morning.

Expect intermittent lighter snow showers for the rest of the day Monday. An additional 1-3” is likely by Monday night.

As the storm pulls away it will draw in the bitter cold again.

Some lake effect snow could make its way into the Southern Tier, but should stay mainly in the Finger Lakes.

The wind Tuesday will make the air feel close to zero! Bundle up!

Another clipper is forecast to pass by Wednesday with another shot of rain and snow.

The air behind that system is even colder than Tuesday’s!

Highs will struggle to reach the teens at the end of the weekend with subzero overnight temperatures again.

Monday (Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day): Snow showers with blowing and drifting snow. Additional 1-3” of new snow possible. High upper 20s. Wind: WNW 15-25 mph. Wind Chill: low teens.

Monday Night: Some lake effect snow with blowing and drifting snow. Less than an inch of accumulation possible. Lows in the upper teens. Wind Chill: Near zero.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy then breaks of sun. Cold and breezy. High low 20s. Wind Chill near zero.

Wednesday: Chance of rain and snow showers. Windy. High mid to upper 30s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chilly. High around 20.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the teens.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 20s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. High mid 20s.