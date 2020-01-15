January 15, 2020 weather forecast: Last day of above average temperatures

(Wednesday January 15th 2020) We’re squeezing out one more day of above normal temperatures before winter stretches its legs back in the Northeast.

Winter weather enthusiasts/snow lovers the weather isn’t great for you through midweek.

A mostly cloudy sky still persists Wednesday with a little sun possible at times.

Highs will stay in the 40s Wednesday with few rain showers developing again towards and after sunset.

It turns colder, more typical of January Thursday into Friday. A little bit of snow and a very gusty wind expected Thursday. Friday is quite cold, but still quiet.

Weather could get stormy and messy come Saturday depending on the track of powerful storm system.

Accumulating snow is very likely, but we have to continue what impact the threat of a wintry mix will have on our snowfall forecast.

Expect the cold and snow showers to linger for the end of the weekend and into next week.



Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, a bit breezy and cooler, but still pretty mild. Highs will be in the low 40s.

Wednesday Night: Rainy, breezy, and mild. Temperatures around 40 and the upper 30s.

Thursday: Blustery and turning colder with rain/snow to snow showers. Early high near 35.

Friday: A bit brisk and cold with intervals of sun possible. Highs in the low 20s.

Saturday: Windy with snow/icy mix possible. Highs between 25 and 30.

Sunday: Blustery and colder with some snow showers around. Highs in the low 20s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with some light snow showers. High 20 to 25.

Tuesday: Extremely cold with some light snow. Highs in the single digits to near 10.