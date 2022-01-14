(Friday, January 14, 2022) Bitter cold, arctic air returns this weekend. There is still a good chance of snowfall Sunday night into Monday.

Temperatures Friday initially start out in the low to mid 20s.

But, by late afternoon and evening the arctic air rushes back to the Northeast.

Temperatures will back off in a hurry to the teens and ultimately fall below zero again Saturday morning.

The bottom of the barrel in terms of wind chills, close to -20 will occur Saturday morning.

It’ll be a struggle to reach 10 degrees Saturday!

At least there’s sunshine. Bundle up and limit your time outdoors! Don’t leave pets outside for too long either.

Sunday starts out sub-zero again before rising to the 20s in the afternoon. The daytime is dry.

Then, our focus will be on an evolving storm coming up the coast Monday.

The forecast models as of Friday strongly hint at a snowier solution, with potential to have an icy mix in the Catskills if the low wants to track a little farther inland.

A good 6 inches to a foot of snow is possible for Binghamton and areas west through Monday. Areas east could see less, especially if there’s a wintry mix.

Friday: Becoming mostly sunny and turning much colder. High low 20s but dropping to the teens later in the day. Wind: NNW 10-20 mph. Wind Chill: -25 to -15 Friday night into Saturday morning.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, breezy, and cold. Lows near -5. Wind: NNW 10-20 mph. Wind Chill: -20 to -10.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Extremely cold. High near 5. Wind: N 5-15 mph. Wind Chill: -20 to 0.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High mid 20s. Wind Chill: -5 to 5.

Monday (Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day): Snow likely, some sleet and freezing rain could mix in across the Catskills. High near 30.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. High around 20.

Wednesday: Chance of rain/snow showers. High mid 30s.



Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Highs near 20.