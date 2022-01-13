(Thursday, January 13, 2022) Temperatures feel comfortable by January’s standards Thursday before bitter cold arctic air returns this weekend.

There is still a decent chance of snowfall Sunday night into Monday.

The 30 degree weather sticks around Thursday. A few snow showers from time to time can’t be ruled out. But little to no accumulation is expected. Overnight and early Friday morning is when the next arctic front passes by.

Temperatures Friday initially start out in the low to mid 20s. But, by late afternoon and evening the arctic air rushes back to the Northeast. The temperatures will back off in a hurry to the teens and ultimately fall below zero again Saturday morning. It’ll be a struggle to reach 10 degrees Saturday! Sunday starts out sub-zero again before rising to the 20s in the afternoon.

But we know it’s all about the wind chill. The wind chill Friday night through Sunday morning will likely stay below zero and drop to as low as -25° Saturday morning. Bundle up and limit your time outdoors!

Then, our focus will be on an evolving storm coming up the coast Monday.

There is a lot of internet chatter about a potential snowstorm for the Southern Tier and central New York.

The long-range forecast models as of Thursday afternoon strongly hint at a snowier solution, with potential to have an icy mix if the low wants to track a little farther inland.

However, we have to remember it is still way too far out to put any high confidence on anything. So, for now, we ask that you stay tuned!!

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered snow showers and possible rain mixing in. High mid to upper 30s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Thursday Night: Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Wind: SW-NNW 10-20 mph.

Friday: Early morning lake effect snow showers. Then mostly sunny and turning much colder. High low 20s, but dropping to the teens later in the day. Wind: NNW 10-20 mph. Wind Chill: -25 to -15 Friday night into Saturday morning.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Extremely cold. High 5 to 10 degrees. Wind: N 5-15 mph. Wind Chill: -15 to 0.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High mid 20s. Wind Chill: -5 to 5.

Monday (Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day): Snow likely. High near 30.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. High around 30.

Wednesday: Chance of showers. High mid 30s.